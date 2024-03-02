Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Mar 2, 2024 09:37 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport Ladies Div 2:
St Pauls 20 - 0 TK Bobcats ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
St Josephs 28 - 65 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div3B:
TK Chorca Dhuibhne 20 - 0 TK Vixens ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels 20 - 0 St Brendans ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
St Colmans Ravens 18 - 23 TK Chorca Dhuibhne ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Colmans Ravens 18 - 23 TK Chorca Dhuibhne ;

Today

Kerry Airport Men Div2:
TK Bobcats v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 19:30, ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div3 PoolA:
Gneeveguilla v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1:
St Marys v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
Cobras v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 11:00, ;
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels A v St Colmans Flames, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
Cobras v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 10:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:00, ;
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 15:00, ;

