Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
St Marys 44 - 41 TK Vixens ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div1:
St Marys 46 - 34 TK Cougars ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 A :
Rathmore Ravens 27 - 44 St Bridgets ;
TODAY
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1:
St Marys v TK Cougars, Ref: TBC, Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:30, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:
Tralee Magic v St Josephs , Ref: TBC, Venue: Mounthawk, 11:15, ;
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC, Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
St Marys v Cobras , Ref: TBC, Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
Cobras v St Marys , Ref: TBC, Venue: Causeway Comp School, 11:00, ;
TK Cougars v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC, Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels B, Ref: TBC, Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
TK Cougars v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC, Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 10:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 A :
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC, Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v St Colmans Flames, Ref: TBC, Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:30, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 PoolA:
Cobras v TK Bobcats, Ref: TBC, Venue: Causeway Comp School, 10:00, ;
TK Cougars v TK Vixens, Ref: TBC, Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC, Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:00, ;