Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Milltown/Castlemaine (C Team) 1 1 0 0 20 12 8 2

Fossa (C Team) 1 1 0 0 23 20 3 2

Rathmore (C Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Listry (B Team) 1 0 0 1 20 23 -3 0

Beaufort (C Team) 1 0 0 1 12 20 -8 0

Developmental League Division 1

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown/Castlemaine 2-14 Beaufort 1-9

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Listry, (Round 1), Fossa 3-14 Listry 4-8

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Annascaul (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Castlegregory GAA Club (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St Pats Blennerville (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Listowel Emmets (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Churchill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dingle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Developmental League Division 2

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul), (Round 1), Dingle W/O Annascaul -

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 1A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 4 2 1 1 46 35 11 5

Austin Stacks 2 2 0 0 28 15 13 4

Spa 3 1 2 0 38 30 8 4

Killarney Legion 2 1 0 1 40 35 5 2

An Ghaeltacht 4 1 0 3 70 94 -24 2

Listowel Emmets 3 0 1 2 40 53 -13 1

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 1A

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 5), Rathmore 0-0 Spa Killarney 0-0

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Churchill 5 3 0 2 72 57 15 6

Milltown/Castlemaine 4 2 1 1 63 46 17 5

Na Gaeil 3 2 0 1 40 32 8 4

Glenflesk 3 2 0 1 41 30 11 4

Kilcummin 4 1 1 2 45 63 -18 3

St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia 3 0 0 3 30 63 -33 0

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3A

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 5), Churchill 2-9 Na Gaeil 1-8

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Paddy Burke Memorial Park, (Round 5), Milltown/Castlemaine 0-14 Kilcummin 1-11

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballyduff 4 3 0 1 95 42 53 6

Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 4 3 0 1 82 73 9 6

Cordal 5 3 0 2 98 105 -7 6

Firies 5 2 0 3 61 67 -6 4

Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats 3 1 0 2 49 61 -12 2

St Senan's 5 1 0 4 67 104 -37 2

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 3B

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Cordal, (Round 5), Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 8-10 Cordal 5-9

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 5), St Senan's 1-9 Firies 0-10

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ardfert Football Club 5 4 0 1 101 67 34 8

Finuge 4 2 1 1 61 48 13 5

Currow 2 1 0 1 28 60 -32 2

Beaufort 3 1 0 2 55 63 -8 2

Moyvane 2 0 1 1 16 19 -3 1

Beale 2 0 0 2 19 23 -4 0

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5A

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Ardfert Community Field, (Round 5), Beaufort 6-12 Ardfert Football Club 3-6

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 5), Finuge 1-7 Beale 0-9

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert/Ballylongford 3 3 0 0 77 40 37 6

Annascaul/Lispole 4 3 0 1 89 68 21 6

Duagh 4 3 0 1 71 77 -6 6

Knock/Brosna 4 2 0 2 83 85 -2 4

Fossa 5 1 0 4 92 96 -4 2

Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia 4 0 0 4 54 100 -46 0

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5B

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul), (Round 5), Annascaul/Lispole 5-20 Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia 3-5

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Brosna, (Round 5), Duagh 5-17 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 3-11

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Fossa, (Round 5), Tarbert/Ballylongford 6-9 Fossa 3-14

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 7

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dromid/Waterville 5 4 1 0 95 60 35 9

Dingle 4 2 1 1 69 44 25 5

Castlegregory GAA Club 4 2 0 2 36 56 -20 4

Gneeveguilla 4 1 2 1 61 57 4 4

Desmonds/Scartaglen 4 1 0 3 58 69 -11 2

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 3 0 0 3 18 51 -33 0

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 7

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Dingle, (Round 5), Dingle 3-10 Desmonds/Scartaglen 0-7

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Waterville, (Round 5), Dromid/Waterville 3-9 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Crotta O`Neill's 2 2 0 0 38 28 10 4

Ballyduff 2 1 0 1 44 29 15 2

Abbeydorney 2 1 0 1 39 27 12 2

Causeway 1 1 0 0 24 19 5 2

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1 1 0 0 17 14 3 2

Ballyheigue 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1

Tralee Parnells 2 0 1 1 21 36 -15 1

Lixnaw 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0

St Brendan's 1 0 0 1 19 24 -5 0

Dr. Crokes 1 0 0 1 8 29 -21 0

Credit Union SHL Division 1

Fri, 15 Mar,

Fri, 15 Mar, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 2), Crotta O'Neill's 1-18 Ballyduff 2-9

Sat, 16 Mar,

Sat, 16 Mar, Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 2), Abbeydorney 1-22 Tralee Parnells 0-10