Sainz wins at Silverstone

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has won an eventful British Grand Prix - his first F1 victory.

The Ferrari driver crossed the line ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez - with Lewis Hamilton third.

A record crowd of 142 thousand were at Silverstone.

The race was stopped during the first lap after a huge crash, when Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo flipped and then spun.

George Russell and Alex Albon were also caught up in the incident.

None of the drivers suffered major injuries.

Several protestors were removed from the track during the red flag period.