Advertisement
Sport

Sainz wins at Silverstone

Jul 3, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Sainz wins at Silverstone Sainz wins at Silverstone
Share this article

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has won an eventful British Grand Prix - his first F1 victory.

The Ferrari driver crossed the line ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez - with Lewis Hamilton third.

A record crowd of 142 thousand were at Silverstone.

Advertisement

The race was stopped during the first lap after a huge crash, when Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo flipped and then spun.

George Russell and Alex Albon were also caught up in the incident.

None of the drivers suffered major injuries.

Advertisement

Several protestors were removed from the track during the red flag period.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus