Southampton's reward for a 3-nil FA Cup win over Watford last night is a trip to Liverpool in the fifth round.

Leeds United were 4-1 extra time winners away to Plymouth Argyle.

And Coventry City beat Sheffield Wednesday, also by 4 goals to 1.

In tonight's fourth round replays, Nottingham Forest play Bristol City from 7.45 and it's Aston Villa up against Chelsea at 8 o'clock.