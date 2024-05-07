Ryhope Beach Lands €15,000 Shelbourne Open 600 Final

The Michael J O’Donovan trained Ryhope Beach was an outstanding winner of The Shelbourne Open 600 Final on Saturday night winning in a time of 32.23.

Shelbourne Park was packed with greyhound enthusiasts who enjoyed a brilliant performance from the son of Droopys Sydney – Calzaghe Jan as he claimed the €15,000 prize for his owner Alison Bandurak.

Kyanite Kate was the pacesetter for trainer/owner Frank Harvey and this daughter of Ballymac Cashout – Ballymac Arminta made all the running only to be chased home by Rhyope Beach. There was only a half-length between them at the second finishing line with Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Gizmo another six lengths back in third place.

Advertisement

The Robert Gleeson trained Droopys Metaphor won The Retired Greyhound Trust A0 525 Final for trainer Robert Gleeson and the Newmarket Racing syndicate. This youngster has a bright future after picking up the winner’s prize of €2,500 in a time of 28.36 as the 6/4 favourite. Lets Go Bubbles was second for trainer Owen McKenna.

(Picture by Sarah Kinsella)