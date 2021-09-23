Ryder Cup 2021: Padraig Harrington has only one goal and that is to win

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Ryder Cup takes place in Wisconsin later today.

European captain Padraig Harrington will also reveal his day one pairings.

Rookie Shane Lowry is raring to go.

The team wore giant cheese hats - a tribute to local NFL side the Green Bay Packers - whose fans can often be seen in the odd headwear.

USA captain Steve Stricker says it's a smart play.

Rory McIlroy says Europe's Ryder Cup golfers are a tight-knit group - even though they're not brought together by patriotism.

He's part of the team which will take on the USA from tomorrow in front of a partisan crowd in Wisconsin.

No European tourists are allowed into the country yet.

McIlroy says they have a unique bond.