Advertisement
Sport

Runners-up spot for Kingdom rower in Euros

Sep 2, 2023 09:48 By radiokerrysport
Runners-up spot for Kingdom rower in Euros Runners-up spot for Kingdom rower in Euros
Share this article

Killorglin’s Rhiannon O'Donoghue was runner-up in the Women's Club Quads at the European Championships in France.

It was a composite crew, also including Castletownbere, Kilmacsimon, Arklow and Portmagee.

Today marks the beginning of the Beach Sprints competition at the Euros.

Advertisement

The event starts with a time-trial, each boat racing against the clock over 500 metres instead of the normal one v one format.

At 1.15 Irish time Killorglin's Aoibhe Horan has her first international outing in the Coastal Junior Single and then Monika Dukarska will race at 1:45 in the Coastal Senior Single.

This beach sprints event is likely to be introduced at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, replacing the lightweight rowing categories.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus