Runners-up spot for Kingdom rower in Euros

Killorglin’s Rhiannon O'Donoghue was runner-up in the Women's Club Quads at the European Championships in France.

It was a composite crew, also including Castletownbere, Kilmacsimon, Arklow and Portmagee.

Today marks the beginning of the Beach Sprints competition at the Euros.

The event starts with a time-trial, each boat racing against the clock over 500 metres instead of the normal one v one format.

At 1.15 Irish time Killorglin's Aoibhe Horan has her first international outing in the Coastal Junior Single and then Monika Dukarska will race at 1:45 in the Coastal Senior Single.

This beach sprints event is likely to be introduced at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, replacing the lightweight rowing categories.