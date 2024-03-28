Roy Keane has Met With FAI About Vacancy

An announcement of a new Republic of Ireland boss to replace Stephen Kenny is still planned for April.

The FAI held a board meeting yesterday, and CEO Jonathan Hill's position is believed to be safe for now following a controversy over holiday pay which dominated last month's appearance of the Association before the Dail's Public Accounts Committee.

The Irish Daily Mail report today that the FAI have met former captain and assistant boss Roy Keane three times in connection with the vacant managerial role.

Keane was Martin O'Neill's assistant with the national team between 2013 and 2018, but hasn't held a managerial position in his own right for 13 years.