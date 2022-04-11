Advertisement
Rowntree set to be new Munster head coach

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Rowntree set to be new Munster head coach
Graham Rowntree is set to be the new Munster head coach.

The Limerick Leader are reporting that the former England international is to replace Johann van Graan, who is to leave at the end of the season to join Bath.

Rowntree is the current forwards coach with the province.

Munster are preparing for Saturday's Champions Cup last 16 second leg with Exeter, going into the game at Thomond Park five points in arrears.

Former Munster forward Alan Quinlan feels Rowntree deserves a crack at the top job

