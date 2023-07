Rory McIlroy won the Scottish Open for the very first time today at the Renaissance Club.

He finished up on 15-under-par, one clear of Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

The win comes a week out from The Open at Liverpool, he said it was the perfect way to warm up.

Shane Lowry finished up in a tie for 12th place on 7-under-par.

While Tom McKibbin was 4-under with Padraig Harrington a shot back on 3-under-par.