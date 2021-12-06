Advertisement
Sport

Revised proposal for Championship would see provincial finalists rewarded with extra points in the league

Dec 6, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Revised proposal for Championship would see provincial finalists rewarded with extra points in the league Revised proposal for Championship would see provincial finalists rewarded with extra points in the league
Share this article

A revised proposal B for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship would see provincial finalists rewarded with extra points in the league.

Proposal B Plus has been floated by Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan in his role as a member of the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force.

The new version would see two bonus points awarded to the provincial winners while the runners up would be given a one point head start.

Advertisement

It's hoped this would alleviate the fears in some counties that the new proposal would undermine the provincial competitions.

O'Donovan says trying to keep everyone happy is a balancing act

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus