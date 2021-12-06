Revised proposal for Championship would see provincial finalists rewarded with extra points in the league

A revised proposal B for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship would see provincial finalists rewarded with extra points in the league.

Proposal B Plus has been floated by Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan in his role as a member of the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force.

The new version would see two bonus points awarded to the provincial winners while the runners up would be given a one point head start.

It's hoped this would alleviate the fears in some counties that the new proposal would undermine the provincial competitions.

O'Donovan says trying to keep everyone happy is a balancing act