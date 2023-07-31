Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland end World Cup adventure today

Jul 31, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Nigeria provide the opposition as the Republic of Ireland play their final game at the World Cup later.

Vera Pauw's side are unable to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of the match in Brisbane.

Nigeria, however, lead the standings as they bid to reach the last 16.

Kick off is at 11am Irish time, with Canada up against Australia at the same time.

Group C also draws to a close today, with Spain up against Japan and Costa Rica set to take on Zambia.

Both of those matches are just underway.

