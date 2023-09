The Republic of Ireland have made history at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

36 thousand people watched on as Eileen Gleeson's side beat Northern Ireland 3-0 in their Nations League clash at Lansdowne Road.

Lily Agg, Kyra Carusa and Lucy Quinn all found the back of the net for the homeside.

Advertisement

The attendence record for an Irish women's home game was smashed by nearly 30 thousand people.