Reports that McCarthy set to leave role as Cork manager

Sep 7, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Reports that McCarthy set to leave role as Cork manager
Reports this lunchtime suggest Ronan McCarthy is to leave his role as Cork senior football manager.

The Douglas man was appointed in 2017.

Cork exited this year's championship following a heavy Munster final defeat to Kerry.

