Reports that McCarthy set to leave role as Cork manager

Reports this lunchtime suggest Ronan McCarthy is to leave his role as Cork senior football manager.
The Douglas man was appointed in 2017.
Cork exited this year's championship following a heavy Munster final defeat to Kerry.
Advertisement
Reports this lunchtime suggest Ronan McCarthy is to leave his role as Cork senior football manager.
The Douglas man was appointed in 2017.
Cork exited this year's championship following a heavy Munster final defeat to Kerry.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus