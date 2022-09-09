Advertisement
Sport

Reigning champions beaten

Sep 9, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Reigning champions beaten Reigning champions beaten
Share this article

The reigning champions Los Angeles Rams have been beaten on the opening night of the new NFL season.

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and scored one himself in leading Buffalo to a 31-10 victory at last year’s SuperBowl winners.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus