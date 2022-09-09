Reigning champions beaten

The reigning champions Los Angeles Rams have been beaten on the opening night of the new NFL season.
Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and scored one himself in leading Buffalo to a 31-10 victory at last year’s SuperBowl winners.
