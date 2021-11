Rangers remain top of the Scottish Premier League after beating Ross County 4-2 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Juninho Bacuna and an own goal from Ross County's Alex Iacovitti secured the victory for Rangers.

Earlier on Celtic beat Dundee 4-2 away from home to go second in the table.

Advertisement

Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi both scored twice for Ange Postecoglou's side.