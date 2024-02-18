Advertisement
Sport

Rangers Bidding To Go Top Of Scottish Premiership

Feb 18, 2024 12:38 By radiokerrysport
Rangers Bidding To Go Top Of Scottish Premiership
Rangers have the opportunity to go top of the Scottish Premiership table today.

They're away to St. Johnstone since midday.

The visitors started the day just a single point behind leaders Celtic.

