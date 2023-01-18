Advertisement
Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australian Open

Jan 18, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Defending champion Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The top seed struggled with a hip injury and was beaten in straight sets by American Mackenzie McDonald, who prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece is up against Australian Rinky Hijikata this morning, with seventh seed Daniil Medvedev to play another home favourite, John Millman.

Two of the most promising players in the women's game meet in the second round shortly.

Seventh seed Coco Gauff goes up against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

