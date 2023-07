Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondousova all made it through to the Wimbledon semi finals yesterday.

In the quarter finals today - men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Holger Rune and it's Christopher Eubanks versus Daniil Medvedev.

In the women's singles, defending champion Elena Rybakina plays Ons Jabeur and it's Aryna Sabalenka to take on Madison Keys.