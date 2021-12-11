Provincial GAA review

Holders Sarsfields are through to the AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie final.

The Galway champions have beaten Drom and Inch of Tipperary by 10-points to 4 in the first semi-final.

Oulart the Ballagh and Slaughtneil contest the other last-four tie tomorrow.

Advertisement

===

Padraig Pearses of Roscommon beat Galway's Mountbellew Moylough 1-8 to 1-7 in their Connacht Club Senior Football semi-final at Hyde Park.

They will play Knockmore of Mayo in next month's final.

Advertisement

Laois' Clough Ballacolla and Dublin's dual champions Kilmacud Crokes meet in the Leinster Hurling Championship last-four in Portlaoise at a quarter-past-six.