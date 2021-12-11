Advertisement
Provincial GAA review

Dec 11, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Holders Sarsfields are through to the AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie final.

The Galway champions have beaten Drom and Inch of Tipperary by 10-points to 4 in the first semi-final.

Oulart the Ballagh and Slaughtneil contest the other last-four tie tomorrow.

Padraig Pearses of Roscommon beat Galway's Mountbellew Moylough 1-8 to 1-7 in their Connacht Club Senior Football semi-final at Hyde Park.

They will play Knockmore of Mayo in next month's final.

Laois' Clough Ballacolla and Dublin's dual champions Kilmacud Crokes meet in the Leinster Hurling Championship last-four in Portlaoise at a quarter-past-six.

