Reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick have defeated by Clare by three points at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Three quick-fire second half goals put the current Munster champions back in the driving seat, having been behind by five points at half time.

Elsewhere, in the Leinster Hurling Championship, Wexford drew with Dublin on a score-line of 1-21 to 2-18 whilst Galway ran out comfortable 11-point winners over Carlow.