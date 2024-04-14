Provincial Championships continue today

Meath will be without Shane Walsh for their Leinster Football quarter final with Dublin this afternoon.
The Na Fianna man has broken a bone in his foot and looks to be out for the season.
The old rivals clash at Croke Park at 4:30pm.
Before that, there's a double header in Portlaoise where Kildare take on Wicklow at 1:45pm.
That's followed by the clash of Louth and Wexford at 4pm.
Fermanagh and Armagh clash to see who will join Down in the Ulster Football semi finals.
They meet at 2pm in Brewster Park.
Offaly produced a strong second half to get past Laois in the Leinster Football championship.
The Faithful county move into the last 4 thanks to a 2-13 to 1-8 win in O'Moore Park.
Down are into the semi finals of the Ulster football championship after a 13 point to 9 win over Antrim.