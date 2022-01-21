Provinces name teams for Champions Cup

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster starting fifteen to take on Bath in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game tomorrow.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the team in his first sppearance since mid-October.

There are four changes to the team that thrashed Montpellier last time out, with Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan both out, having picked up knocks in the last week.

Munster's team to play Wasps on Sunday includes Dave Kilcoyne, who will become the 12th player to reach 200 caps for the province.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made six changes to the team that lost to Leicester last weekend - they are away to Stade Francais on Sunday.

And Ulster have made two changes from the side that defeated Northampton Saints for the visit of Clermont Auvergne to Kingspan Stadium tomorrow.