The Premier League’s top three are all in action today.

First into the fray are leaders Chelsea, who make the trip across London to face West Ham in the lunchtime start.

At 3, Liverpool are away to Wolves.

Newcastle are still seeking a first win of the season as they welcome Burnley to St. James’s Park.

And there’s a south-coast derby at St. Mary’s where Southampton take on Brighton.

Then at 5.30, second placed Manchester City are away to Watford.