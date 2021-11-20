Premier League Resumes After International Break

The 12.30pm game between Leicester and Chelsea at the Kingpower Stadium is the first of today's Premier League games after the International break.

Two managers take charge of their new clubs for the first time from 3pm, while another has to watch from afar.

Steven Gerrard's first game in charge of Aston Villa sees Brighton visit Villa Park.

While former Villa boss Dean Smith leads his new club Norwich against Southampton.

But Newcastle's new boss Eddie Howe is in isolation having tested positive for COVID-19 - they take on Brentford.

Manchester United seek just a second win in seven league games when they go to Watford.

West Ham go to Wolves, in-form Crystal Palace are away to Burnley.

And Liverpool look to get their title challenge back on track at home to Arsenal.