Seamus Power is tied for 7th going into the final round of the RBC Heritage tournament on the PGA Tour at Hilton Head.

He is 12 under par, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler leading on 16 under.

Rory McIlroy is 10 under and Shane Lowry is 3 under par.

Stephanie Meadow is even par going into the final round of the Chevron Championship, 11 shots off the pace.