Power In The Field For 1st Event Of 2024

Jan 4, 2024 10:22 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power is the sole Irish representative as the PGA Tour year begins in Hawaii later.

Waterford native Power lines up in The Sentry tournament.

A notable absentee is last year's winner Jon Rahm, who has defected to LIV golf.

