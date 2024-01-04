Power In The Field For 1st Event Of 2024

Seamus Power is the sole Irish representative as the PGA Tour year begins in Hawaii later.
Waterford native Power lines up in The Sentry tournament.
A notable absentee is last year's winner Jon Rahm, who has defected to LIV golf.
