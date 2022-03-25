Power almost certain to secure place at Masters

Seamus Power is almost certain to secure a place in this year's Masters.

The Waterford native beat world number four Patrick Cantlay 5-and-4 at the WGC Matchplay in Texas last night.

That was his second successive group win and means he's on course for a place in the knockout phase ahead of his match against Keith Mitchell later.

Power hadn't seen the course in Austin before this week, but he says that's not a bad thing

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry takes on Brooks Koepka today needing a win to keep his hopes of progressing to the last 16 alive.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both four shots off the lead heading into day two at the LPGA Tour's JTBC Classic in California.

The duo carded 3 under par opening rounds of 69 last night, with Jin Young Ko out in front on seven-under.

On 4 under par, Graeme McDowell is two shots off the lead entering the second round of the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Jonathan Caldwell has moved to 3 under par on day two of the Qatar Masters.

He lies 5 shots behind joint leaders Adrian Meronk and Pablo Larrazabal.

Niall Kearney and Cormac Sharvin tee off later from 2 under and 2 over par respectively.