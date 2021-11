One of the last two European champions won’t be going to next year’s World Cup.

Portugal and Italy have been drawn on opposing sides of Path C in the playoffs.

Portugal host Turkey in the semi-finals, with the winners to host either Italy or North Macedonia to decide who goes to Qatar.

Wales could meet Scotland for the right to go to the World Cup.

The Welsh will be at home to Austria, with the winners at home to either Scotland or Ukraine.