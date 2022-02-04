Advertisement
Sport

Pogba set for United return; Egypt into AFCON Final

Feb 4, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrysport
Pogba set for United return; Egypt into AFCON Final Pogba set for United return; Egypt into AFCON Final
Share this article

Paul Pogba will feature for Manchester United for the first time in three months tonight.

The French midfielder is set to be included in their squad to face Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

He had been recovering from a thigh injury he picked up on international duty in early November.

Advertisement

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said yesterday that Pogba is set to return but they will be without some other key players

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8-o'clock.

There's one game in the EFL Championship tonight.

Advertisement

Birmingham host Sheffield United from 7.45.

Mo Salah's Egypt will play Sadio Mane's Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

That's after Egypt beat hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties last night.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus