Pogba set for United return; Egypt into AFCON Final

Paul Pogba will feature for Manchester United for the first time in three months tonight.

The French midfielder is set to be included in their squad to face Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

He had been recovering from a thigh injury he picked up on international duty in early November.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said yesterday that Pogba is set to return but they will be without some other key players

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8-o'clock.

There's one game in the EFL Championship tonight.

Birmingham host Sheffield United from 7.45.

Mo Salah's Egypt will play Sadio Mane's Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

That's after Egypt beat hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties last night.