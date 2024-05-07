Advertisement
Pogacar leads heading into day 4 of Giro D'Italia

May 7, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar leads heading into day 4 of the Giro D'Italia.

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas trails Pogacar by 46 seconds in general classification as they prepare to ride the 190 km route from Acqui Terme pr to Andora.

