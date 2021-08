David Clifford is the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Kerry forward edged out Tyrone pair Kieran McGeary and Cathal McShane in the voting.

The citation reads “Clifford was poetry in motion at times as he top-scored with nine points. Even when he was hobbling on one leg he still managed to win two late frees that brought the game to extra-time. When he had to retire injured, it was a huge blow for Kerry.”