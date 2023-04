A place in the semi-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup is on offer for Leinster tonight.

Leo Cullen's side face Leicester in their quarter-final tie at the Aviva Stadium.

The hosts will be without Josh van der Flier and Johnny Sexton, but Garry Ringrose is back in the team.

Kick off is at 8pm.

In the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, Scarlets host Clermont Auvergne.