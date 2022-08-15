Pitch n Putt update

After both Tralee (Scotch Foursomes) and Listowel (U16 Matchplay) played host to Munster events this year, it is Deerpark’s turn to welcome an official Pitch & Putt Ireland Championship to Kerry this weekend as they play host to the National Youth Championships this Saturday.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the Killarney club have hosted this event with all events condensed into one day to help with the cost incurred by competitors for the weekend. In all there are four different events on the day beginning with the U20 Championship at 9am. There are Deerpark, Tralee and Listowel entries in this event while the main Boys (U16) category sees entries from both Deerpark and Listowel.

In the Girls event we have entries from Tralee and Listowel as the U16 Inter-County event sees both the Kerry ‘Gold’ and Kerry ‘Green’ teams in action this weekend. The ‘Gold’ team of Brian McCarthy, Nathan Cronin, Noah Sexton and Ajay Barrett will be hoping for a provincial and national double after their recent win at the Munsters in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The Kerry ‘Green’ team of Ben Kelliher, Jayden Chute, Daniel Leahy and Dylan Sweeney meanwhile were third in the Munsters and will hope for another strong performance in their native county. Like the provincials the inter-county players best 18 hole cards in the Boys Singles Championship will county as their inter-county singles score as they will play their 18 hole Scotch Foursomes cards afterwards.

The team is kindly sponsored by Sewells Pharmacy Killarney as we wish all Kerry players no matter what competition they are playing in this weekend the very best of luck. The County Board also wishes Deerpark the very best of luck with the hosting of the event. The underage nationals are not the only Pitch & Putt event in Kerry this weekend as Tralee are hosting their Scratch Cup on Saturday also.

The club are operating a timesheet for the event as any registered Pitch & Putt Ireland member interested in playing is asked to contact the club themselves regarding the availability of timeslots.