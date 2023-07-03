Advertisement
Philipsen wins third stage of Tour de France

Jul 3, 2023 18:07 By radiokerrysport
Philipsen wins third stage of Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen won today’s third stage of the Tour de France, getting the better of a sprint into Bayonne.

Adam Yates retains the leader’s yellow jersey, with a six-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar.

