PGA Tour and LIV Golf and DP Tour, Set To Merge

Rory McIlroy will speak to the media ahead of the Canadian Open today and the briefing will be dominated by the surprise news of a merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The golfing bodies have come under one umbrella and litigation will end between the parties following defections of players to the breakaway LIV Tour - which was Saudi backed.

McIlroy was the key public voice supporting the PGA Tour against LIV - but the new entity will be funded by the PIF.

Advertisement

Many PGA Tour players turned down offers in the millions to join LIV - while others that defected and cashed in may now be allowed back into the fold.

A group representing victims of the 9-11 terror attacks say leaders of the PGA Tour should be "ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed", following a merger with Liv Golf.

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan previously referenced 9-11 when criticising players for leaving his tour for Liv.