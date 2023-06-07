Advertisement
Sport

PGA Tour and LIV Golf and DP Tour, Set To Merge

Jun 7, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
PGA Tour and LIV Golf and DP Tour, Set To Merge PGA Tour and LIV Golf and DP Tour, Set To Merge
Share this article

Rory McIlroy will speak to the media ahead of the Canadian Open today and the briefing will be dominated by the surprise news of a merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The golfing bodies have come under one umbrella and litigation will end between the parties following defections of players to the breakaway LIV Tour - which was Saudi backed.

McIlroy was the key public voice supporting the PGA Tour against LIV - but the new entity will be funded by the PIF.

Advertisement

Many PGA Tour players turned down offers in the millions to join LIV - while others that defected and cashed in may now be allowed back into the fold.

A group representing victims of the 9-11 terror attacks say leaders of the PGA Tour should be "ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed", following a merger with Liv Golf.

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan previously referenced 9-11 when criticising players for leaving his tour for Liv.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus