Penalties Shoot Spurs And Leeds Out Of Carabao Cup

Aug 30, 2023 13:27 By brendan
Tottenham and Leeds are both out of the English League Cup.

Spurs were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Fulham last night.

While Leeds lost to League 2 side Salford City 9-8 on penalties after a 1-all draw.

Elsewhere, Ireland wingback Matt Doherty scored twice for Wolves as they defeated Blackpool 5-nil.
In the EFL Cup tonight, Chelsea host Wimbledon while Everton go to Doncaster.

Elsewhere - Nottingham Forest host Burnley and Sheffield United are at home to Lincoln City.
In the Champions League - Rangers are in Eindhoven to face PSV in the second leg of their play off round tie.

It's 2-2 after the first leg.

8pm is the start time in the Netherlands.

