Advertisement
Sport

Patrick O’Sullivan to run for county chairman

Oct 12, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Patrick O’Sullivan to run for county chairman Patrick O’Sullivan to run for county chairman
Share this article

Patrick O’Sullivan is to run for the position of county chairman, according to The Irish Examiner.

The Dr.Crokes man previously held the position from 2012 to 2016.

Tim Murphy’s 5 year term as Kerry chairman is up this year.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus