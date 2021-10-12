Patrick O’Sullivan to run for county chairman

Patrick O’Sullivan is to run for the position of county chairman, according to The Irish Examiner.
The Dr.Crokes man previously held the position from 2012 to 2016.
Tim Murphy’s 5 year term as Kerry chairman is up this year.
Advertisement
Patrick O’Sullivan is to run for the position of county chairman, according to The Irish Examiner.
The Dr.Crokes man previously held the position from 2012 to 2016.
Tim Murphy’s 5 year term as Kerry chairman is up this year.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus