Patrick O’Sullivan is the new chairman of Kerry GAA.
He defeated Eamon Whelan at Convention on a night when a new Vice Chairman and Coaching Officer were also elected.
Jason O'Connor reports
Chairman
Patrick O'Sullivan (Dr Crokes) 127
Eamon Whelan (St Senans) 112
Vice Chairman
Liam Lynch (Austin Stacks) 135
Dermot Weeshie Lynch Annascaul 103
Coaching Officer
Joe Costello (St Pats/Blennerville) 124
Bernie Reen (Rathmore) 115
Patrick O'Sullivan, Liam Lynch and Joe Costello are therefore elected to the various positions.