Patrick O’Sullivan is the new chairman of Kerry GAA

Dec 7, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Patrick O'Sullivan is the new chairman of Kerry GAA
Patrick O’Sullivan is the new chairman of Kerry GAA.

He defeated Eamon Whelan at Convention on a night when a new Vice Chairman and Coaching Officer were also elected.

Jason O'Connor reports

Chairman
Patrick O'Sullivan (Dr Crokes) 127
Eamon Whelan (St Senans) 112

Vice Chairman
Liam Lynch (Austin Stacks) 135
Dermot Weeshie Lynch Annascaul 103

Coaching Officer
Joe Costello (St Pats/Blennerville) 124
Bernie Reen (Rathmore) 115

Patrick O'Sullivan, Liam Lynch and Joe Costello are therefore elected to the various positions.

