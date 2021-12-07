Patrick O’Sullivan is the new chairman of Kerry GAA.

He defeated Eamon Whelan at Convention on a night when a new Vice Chairman and Coaching Officer were also elected.

Jason O'Connor reports

Chairman

Patrick O'Sullivan (Dr Crokes) 127

Eamon Whelan (St Senans) 112

Vice Chairman

Liam Lynch (Austin Stacks) 135

Dermot Weeshie Lynch Annascaul 103

Coaching Officer

Joe Costello (St Pats/Blennerville) 124

Bernie Reen (Rathmore) 115

Patrick O'Sullivan, Liam Lynch and Joe Costello are therefore elected to the various positions.