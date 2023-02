Padraig Harrington is 5 under par after a second round of 70 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the UAE.

That leaves him six shots behind the leader - Irish Open champion Adrian Meronk of Poland.

Tom McKibbin is 2 under par after 16 holes and just inside the cut line.

Gary Hurley and John Murphy are set to miss the cut.

Seamus Power is even par after his opening round at the AT and T Pebble Beach Pro Am in California.

That's 8 shots behind pace setter Hank Lebioda.