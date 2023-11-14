Over 20 thousand pounds raised for injured Galway jockey

Over 20 thousand pounds has already been raised for Galway jockey Graham Lee and the Injured Jockeys Fund following the serious injury he sustained after a fall at Newcastle last Friday.

The former Grand National winning rider was unseated from the stalls of a flat race and has an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid cervical region.

Sir Anthony McCoy and Jack Berry of the Injured Jockeys Fund have said the organisation will assist 47 year old Lee in his 'recovery and predicament for as long as it takes'.