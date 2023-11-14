Advertisement
Sport

Over 20 thousand pounds raised for injured Galway jockey

Nov 14, 2023 12:53 By radiokerrysport
Over 20 thousand pounds raised for injured Galway jockey
Share this article

Over 20 thousand pounds has already been raised for Galway jockey Graham Lee and the Injured Jockeys Fund following the serious injury he sustained after a fall at Newcastle last Friday.

The former Grand National winning rider was unseated from the stalls of a flat race and has an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid cervical region.

Sir Anthony McCoy and Jack Berry of the Injured Jockeys Fund have said the organisation will assist 47 year old Lee in his 'recovery and predicament for as long as it takes'.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Under 21 captain called up to senior squad
Advertisement
O'Sullivan withdraws from Champions of Champions tournament
Barrett returns to Rovers after loan spell with Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

 Shannon LNG may proceed with legal action to overturn An Bord Pleanála refusal
EPA says Kerry County Council need to ensure households are disposing of rubbish correctly
Irish Self-Catering Federation calls for derogation for existing operators of short-term lets
Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival 17-19th November, 2023
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus