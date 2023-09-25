Olympic champion "heartbroken" by viral video of medal ceremony in Dublin

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles says she is "heartbroken" by a viral video of a black girl being passed over for a medal at a ceremony in Dublin.

The incident occurred in March 2022, but the video re-emerged in recent days and has been watched by millions on social media - drawing widespread criticism.

Gymnastics Ireland only posted a statement on its website this morning apologising for the incident.

The governing body has pledged to engage with the gymnast's family and Sport Against Racism Ireland.