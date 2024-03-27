O Shea Ready For Challenge As A Manager

John O’Shea claimed last night that he was ready and capable of being a full-time manager.

His interim stewardship of the Republic of Ireland came to an end last night with a 1-nil defeat to Switzerland at the Aviva.

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham claimed earlier this month that a permanent Republic of Ireland manager will be appointed in early April.

O'Shea says he's ready for a full time job - be it with Ireland or another team.

Irish captain Seamus Coleman believes O'Shea fits the bill.