Advertisement
Sport

O Shea Ready For Challenge As A Manager

Mar 27, 2024 10:40 By radiokerrysport
O Shea Ready For Challenge As A Manager
Share this article

John O’Shea claimed last night that he was ready and capable of being a full-time manager.

His interim stewardship of the Republic of Ireland came to an end last night with a 1-nil defeat to Switzerland at the Aviva.

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham claimed earlier this month that a permanent Republic of Ireland manager will be appointed in early April.

Advertisement

O'Shea says he's ready for a full time job - be it with Ireland or another team.

Irish captain Seamus Coleman believes O'Shea fits the bill.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wales Miss Out On A Place At The Euros
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Raynal to retire this summer
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Night
Wales Miss Out On A Place At The Euros
Wednesday Local Basketball Results
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus