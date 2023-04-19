Advertisement
Number 42 Retired For 2023 Season In Honour Of Breen

Apr 19, 2023 17:04 By brendan
Craig Breen (IRL) Paul Nagle (GB) Of team M-Sport Ford WRT is seen performing during the World Rally Championship Japan in Toyota city, Japan on 12,November // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211120433 // Usage for editorial use only //
Tributes for Craig Breen will be on display across the WRC in Croatia.

The WRC in collaboration with the FIA have also retired the number 42, Breen’s competition number, for the remainder of the 2023 season as a further tribute to his memory.

With the blessing of Breens family and co-driver James Fulton, the Hyundai i20 cars of his team-mates Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi will carry a design in memory of Craig in Zagreb.

Opposition rally teams will also pay tribute to the Waterford driver by decorating their cars with some of his most famous quotes from his time as a WRC competitor.

