Novak Djokovic says he’s dealing with a hamstring injury at the Australian Open.

The nine-time champion beat Roberto Carballes Baena in his first round match today.

Andy Murray beat thirteenth seed Matteo Berrettini in a fifth set tie-break to reach the second round.

Advertisement

Women’s second seed Ons Jabeur needed three to beat Timara Zidansek.

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia, and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka were among those to move into round 2.