Sport

Nothing to separate Huddersfield and Luton ahead of play-off second leg

May 16, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
There's nothing to separate Huddersfield Town and Luton Town as they meet in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi final.

The tie is finely balanced at 1-1 ahead of their meeting at 7:45pm.

