No surprises in FAI Cup

Aug 28, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
There was little romance to be had among last night’s FAI Cup second round ties.

A second-half Pat Hoban hat-trick helped holders Dundalk beat non-league St. Mochta’s 5-1.

While Waterford were 4-1 winners at home to Kilnamanagh.

Finn Harps beat north-west rivals Derry by a Tunde Awolabi penalty to nil.

St. Pat’s needed penalties to beat Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

Conor Whelan continued his hot-streak with a late winner in a 2-1 victory for UCD at home to Longford.

This evening, Maynooth University Town play host to Cobh Ramblers.

Peamount and Shelbourne continue their title fight in the Women’s National League today.

Both are on the road, with Peamount away to Wexford Youths, and Shelbourne travel to Cork City.

Elsewhere, Galway host Bohemians, and Athlone take on Treaty United.

