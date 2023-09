Novak Djokovic says he has no plans to retire from tennis while he's playing so well - after winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The 36-year-old is the US Open champion for a fourth time after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Djokovic has won three out of the four major trophies this year, only missing out on Wimbledon.

He's now level with Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.