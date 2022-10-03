No joy for Kerry competitors

The final Pitch & Putt Ireland competition of the year featuring Kerry participation produced no prize winners amongst the Tralee pairs taking part in the National Scotch Foursomes at Larkspur Park in Cashel, Co Tipperary last weekend.

The combination of Alan Hobbart & Jason Cregan came the closest in the Non-Mixed Section on Sunday with a score of 93 points, four off the session prize for their tee-time and eight off the winning score in the competition of 101 points. Michael Conway and Jamie Blake were two points off their club-mates meanwhile with a score of 91 points for their 36 holes.

In the Mixed section on Saturday, Tony Blake & Lisa O’Connor had the best of the three Tralee pairs with 86 points, 10 points off the winning score for the day. The pairs of Alan & Catriona O’Connor along with Dan O’Leary & Rosemarie O’Sullivan both finished with 79 points meanwhile.

With this event concluded there is only one major tournament left for Kerry Pitch & Putt for 2022 now and that is the adult County Matchplay Championships (adult) which take place on the October Bank Holiday Sunday (30th) in Tralee. Entry forms are currently with clubs and must be returned to Competition Secretary Christy O’Mahony by Monday October 24th at 6pm that evening.

There is an entry fee of €10 for all male players but this year’s Ladies event has no entry fee for all registered members with the competition being played off handicap as well in a bid to boost entries.